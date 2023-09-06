Tubi Surpasses 74 Million Monthly Active Users

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.—Fox’s Corp.’s free streaming service Tubi has released new usage data showing that streamer surpassed 74 million monthly active users and logged nearly 4 billion streaming hours for the first half of the calendar year.

Tubi reaches 1.4% of total TV viewing time according to Nielsen’s July 2023 The Gauge report, further cementing its leadership as the No. 1 AVOD player and most watched free ad-supported TV streaming service in the U.S., the streaming platform reported.

“Tubi is now watched as much as a top 5 cable network, as audiences continue to embrace our digital-first, 100% free streaming experience,” said Anjali Sud, newly appointed CEO of Tubi. “The platform continues to scale with 47% growth in ad revenue and 65% growth in total viewing time Q4 over Q4, and we are executing an ambitious strategy to define the next generation of entertainment through our diverse content, passionate audience and innovative tech platform.”

Tubi also announced that its content library now exceeds 200,000 movies and TV episodes and nearly 250 FAST Channels.

Tubi's content strategy has focused on showcasing diverse voices and stories for young and multicultural audiences, the company said. Since the launch of Tubi Originals in June 2021, Tubi has produced or acquired and aired nearly 200 titles which have been watched by nearly 54 million viewers.

The streaming platform also cited the 2023 MRI-Simmons’ Cord Evolution Study showing its ability to deliver high value, net-new audiences to advertisers.

According MRI, 33% of Tubi streamers are unreachable on other top AVOD services. Also according to MRI, Tubi saw the fastest growth amongst young and diverse populations, including over 50% growth in the 18-34 demographic and among African American, Asian, Hispanic and Multicultural audiences, all while exceeding 30% growth across all major levels of household income.