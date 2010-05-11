TSL selects IBIS ingest, media management for ESPN STAR Sports

Systems integrator TSL will include the IBIS iFind media asset management (MAM) platform in a new HD playout facility currently being installed for ESPN STAR Sports’ (ESS) 73,000sq-ft broadcast facility in Singapore.

TSL has completed prebuild for the first of two new HD channels, which is scheduled to go live in June. The system is designed to accommodate expansion to six channels, and ESS has already ordered a third channel to go on-air in July.

The new ESS iFind MAM system includes IBIS’ iAcquire, which controls the acquisition and redirection of material from multiple sources to multiple destinations. As material is ingested, operators at IBIS iLogger workstations can tag the incoming sports events with appropriate, validated metadata that is held with the media throughout its editorial lifecycle.

The IBIS iFind broadcast media optimization platform is a multidevice search tool that provides intuitive, intelligent, systemwide search capabilities for valuable clip metadata. The iFind interface also enables the user to work with the associated browse proxies to create a shot list before exporting an EDL in XML format to edit on Final Cut Pro.