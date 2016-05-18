TSL Joins Ravenna Partnership Community

MUNICH—Broadcast equipment manufacturer TSL Products has announced that it is now a part of the Ravenna Partnership Community. The company showed its first products to be compatible with Ravenna technology at the 2016 NAB Show—the Monitor Plus Audio range of monitoring products.

Ravenna is a technology for real-time distribution of audio and other media content in IP-based network environments. The technology is designed to meet the requirements of the pro audio market featuring low latency, full signal transparency and high reliability. Ravenna is fully compatible with the AES67-2013 standard.

TSL’s MPA products are now available in a version with integrated Ravenna connectivity.

“The move to integrating Ravenna was a logical step in order to remain in sync with the industry’s rapid move to AoIP workflows,” said Matt Colman, product manager, TSL Products.