Triveni Digital To Feature New StreamScope Analyzer At 2025 NAB Show

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital will unveil its StreamScope MT-70 MPEG analyzer offering an advanced web browser for remote access and control during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The StreamScope MT-70, which eliminates dependence on Java and simplifies compliance with corporate security requirements, offers integrated SCTE-35 logging and Continuous Transport Stream recording to enhance MPEG transport stream troubleshooting, the company said.

Remote video and audio viewing capabilities simplify ease of use for TV station and cable operator engineering teams. Using StreamScope MT-70, TV providers can ensure that DTV services meet all of the latest performance, compliance and quality-of-service standards. Triveni will also offer a StreamScope XM ATSC 3.0 analyzer option, it said.

The company will feature its Station Manager management system that provides broadcasters with a broadcast chain orchestration system for configuration, control and monitoring of ATSC 3.0 and 1.0 chain components. Station Manager also offers an interface to broadcast core networks, managing broadcast jobs such as automated dynamic reconfigurations to optimize service delivery, it said.

In addition, the company will show enhancements to its emergency communications product suite. Triveni Digital will feature its solutions for data broadcast relaying CAP message delivery in collaboration with Digital Alert Systems, along with implementation of ATSC 3.0’s AEI standard. It also will show the latest advancements in its first responder technology, developed in collaboration with Device Solutions and PBS North Carolina, it said.

Company senior vice president of emergent technology Mark Corl will speak April 6 at 11 a.m. in Room W220-221. His presentation, “BPS Mesh Network – Initial Deployment Report,” given during the Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference, will examine actual system deployment.

See Triveni Digital at 2025 NAB Show booth W3067.

