Triveni Digital, Thomson Broadcast Team Up to Simplify ATSC 3.0 Delivery

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital has announced an expanded partnership with Thomson Broadcast to streamline NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 service delivery by integrating Triveni Digital's StreamScope XM Analyzer and Monitor with Thomson Broadcast's Channel in the Cloud solution.

The integration enables broadcasters to deliver outstanding-quality NextGen TV services and build robust, intelligent Network Operation Centers (NOC).

"As we move past the initial deployment phase of ATSC 3.0 to monetization, assuring broadcast service quality is critical for continued business success," said Mark Simpson, president and CEO of Triveni Digital. "Integrating our StreamScope XM with Thomson Broadcast's Channel in the Cloud enables broadcasters to quickly pinpoint the quality of service issues so that they can deliver a high-quality, engaging, and interactive NextGen TV experience to viewers."

Expanded integration between ATSC 3.0 solutions from Triveni Digital and Thomson Broadcast provides broadcasters with a single point of view for managing the broadcast chain. Leveraging Triveni Digital's StreamScope XM, broadcasters can perform complete real-time analysis of ROUTE, MMTP, and STLTP streams from RF, Ethernet, and file inputs at multiple delivery points, the companies reported.

In addition, they can perform advanced, real-time monitoring of ATSC 3.0 streams and create rules-based notifications to pinpoint and rapidly troubleshoot NextGen TV service quality issues. Triveni Digital's ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway, GuideBuilder XM Transport Encoder, and GuideBuilder Cloud SaaS are also integrated with Thomson Broadcast's Channel in a Cloud solution, they explained.

Thomson Broadcast's cloud solution enables broadcasters to create, manage, monetize, and deliver broadcast signals, including over the air (OTA) and OTT, through an innovative and robust channel in the cloud application. The Channel in the Cloud solution comprises ATSC 3.0 playout to signal encoding and distribution, bringing a more interactive and immersive experience to viewers, Thomson said.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Triveni Digital and be at the forefront of ATSC 3.0 deployments," said Aby Alexander, president of Thomson Broadcast, USA. "Quality assurance is a critical requirement for monetizing ATSC 3.0 services. By joining forces with Triveni Digital, we can ensure exceptional NextGen TV NOCs for broadcasters, streamlining their ability to monitor and deliver ATSC 3.0 offerings."