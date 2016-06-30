Triveni Digital Supported WRAL’s ATSC 3.0 Broadcast

PRINCETON, N.J.—Capitol Broadcasting Company’s WRAL-TV issued the first live commercial ATSC 3.0 simulcast on Wednesday, June 29, with the help of Triveni Digital. Triveni announced that it supplied the station with its GuideBuilder XM signaling and announcement system, Route encoder, and StreamScope XM ATSC 3.0 analysis system as part of a unified PSIP and ATSC 3.0 broadcast station workflow.

GuideBuilder XM

Capitol Broadcasting used the GuideBuilder system to manage metadata, streamlining the delivery of EPGs/ESGs and localized, emergency alerts. The Route encoder was used to convert multiple DASH streams into Route. Then the StreamScope system enabled channel sharing broadcasters to perform analysis of ATSC 3.0 streams and data structures for error detection, isolation and resolution.

Pete Sockett, director of engineering and operations for WRAL-TV, said the goal was to create a test bed to learn as much as possible about ATSC 3.0 and “to be ready to leverage all the new functionalities that it brings.”