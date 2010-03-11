Triveni Digital CTO to make pair of presentations at 2010 NAB Show

Triveni Digital chief technology officer Richard Chernock will make a pair of technical presentations at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas regarding DTV and its offspring, mobile DTV.

On April 14, Chernock will participate in the "New Technologies for Television" session during the Broadcast Engineering Conference. He will examine new advanced TV platforms to solve issues surrounding the delivery of interactive content. The session also will examine interactive content related to business models.

The Society of Broadcast Engineers also has asked Chernock to present "Considerations for Adding Mobile DTV to a Broadcast Station" during its Ennes Workshop scheduled for April 10.

Chernock is expected to discuss the changes needed to add mobile DTV to an existing DTV infrastructure. The session will offer insight on adding or modifying encoders, multiplexers and transmitters. Other topics to be presented include bandwidth management, interactivity, workflow considerations and service protection. (Editor’s note: Richard Chernock discusses what he plans to discuss during the Ennes Workshop in a podcast interview.)

Ralph Bachofen, Triveni Digital VP of sales and marketing, also will speak about strategies for monitoring broadcast service during the “Television Test and Measurement” session on April 15.

