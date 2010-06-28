Trio Video Adds Calrec Console



Calrec Audio has announced that Trio Video, Chicago-based mobile television production company, is equipping its newest production vehicle with a Calrec Omega audio console equipped with Bluefin signal processing.



“The way they're designed with Bluefin, Calrec consoles are flexible enough to do any kind of setup--both sports and entertainment,” said Jack Walsh, Trio Video's owner-manager. “At music festivals, we're usually covering from three to six stages, recording audio and video simultaneously, and distributing multiple webcasts to different outlets. The way the Calrec console is able to route signals makes it easy for us to do all that.”



The Omega console features 240 channel paths, with 72 stereo pairs and 96 mono channels. Overall, it has the ability to provide as many as 36 full 5.1 surround channel groupings.



The new vehicle is Trio Video’s fourth truck and is expected to be ready for deployment at sports and entertainment events by October. The company is expanding its fleet to meet the needs of such clients as Comcast SportsNet Chicago, ESPN and WGN-TV.



