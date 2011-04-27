Trinity Broadcasting Network adds Spectra T950 tape library

Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) has selected a Spectra T950 tape library with LTO-5 drives and media to store more than 27,000 TV programming video clips, including content sent via broadcast, the Web and mobile devices.

Front Porch Digital DIVArchive and Software Generation Limited (SGL) software share different library partitions within the Spectra T950 tape archive. Using these DAM packages, the T950 library provides an active archive solution that allows TBN’s video assets to be retrieved automatically, including those assets infrequently accessed.

In the Spectra T950, SGL software is used to archive TBN’s master control operations. Front Porch Digital's DIVArchive is deployed to digitize and protect decades of Trinity’s video assets for future delivery to the Web and other platforms. TBN’s archive solutions are policy-based, so video files are always stored on the appropriate tier of storage depending on factors such as age and access frequency, as defined by the customer.