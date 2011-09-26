Trilithic Partners With Trispec on CAP-CP



INDIANAPOLIS: Trilithic, the experts in digital Emergency Alert Systems and Trispec announced their collaboration in the Canadian EAS market with the introduction of Trilthic’s next-generation EAS platform for Canada, the EASyCAP Emergency Management System.



The EASyCAP is a new, integrated solution that includes everything needed to deliver CAP-CP based audio and visual alerts for broadband cable, telco IPTV, and direct-to-home satellite television. The EASyCAP can receive CAP-CP (Common Alert Protocol-Canadian Profile) from the designated URLs or satellite feeds and control all of the devices necessary to deliver the messages to the subscriber. Trispec said it would provide clients with a complete services offering from supply of the EASyCAP Emergency Management System to technical support, installation services, troubleshooting and SLAs, if required. Trispec is pleased to provide sales and technical support for the Trilithic EASyCAP decoder across Canada.



