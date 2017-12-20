Trilithic Joins AWARN Alliance

WASHINGTON—Trilithic Inc., a supplier of homeland security government-mandated emergency alert systems, has joined the Advanced Warning and Response Network (AWARN) Alliance, according to an alliance press release.

The company, which recently became a part of VIAVI Solutions, joins other alliance members including commercial and public broadcasters reaching 90 percent of U.S. households, NAB, CTA. LG Electronics and a growing number of South Korean tech companies.

Next year, the AWARN Alliance will work to develop a standards-based advanced warning beta end-to-end solution, said John Lawson, executive director of the alliance.

“Trilithic has deep experience with alerting technology using the Common Alerting Protocol across diverse platforms,” he said. “We look forward to working with them as we develop our upgrade to America’s alerting capabilities.”

More information is available on the AWARN Alliance website.