Tower Guy to Hill: Post-Auction Repack Should Not Be Rushed

WASHINGTON—Testimony from a representative of the National Association of Tower Erectors to Congress emphasized that the timetable for repacking shouldn’t be rushed. Many broadcasters have said that they will likely not be able to meet the current 39-month deadline to complete repack processes and Jim Tracy of NATE said there are not enough qualified workers to perform all tower work needed.

