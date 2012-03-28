TNDV shoots Midsouth Regional Emmys in HD

The Midsouth Regional Emmys on Saturday, March 17, were presented live in HD for the first time in its 26-year history, using the mobile production services of TNDV — which itself has been nominated for several production awards this year.



TNDV will drive its 40ft Aspiration mobile production truck to the shoot location in Nashville, and deploy a multi-camera HD system with a complete video and audio infrastructure solution for the live broadcast. The event will be available nationally via PBS satellite distribution, broadcast locally in Nashville and parts of North Carolina, and streamed over the web by Ustream.



Aspiration’s efficient truck layout, equipment flexibility and HD production quality make it the perfect match for the Midsouth Regional Emmys, which recognizes programming broadcast in most of North Carolina and Tennessee, and the Huntsville, Alabama region. The TNDV crew will capture presentations and Emmy recipients in 72 categories for production, graphics, camera work, editing and many other technical and creative disciplines.



TNDV has provided mobile facilities for award shows such as the ASCAP Country Music Awards, SESAC Country Music Awards and the Americana Music Awards among many others.