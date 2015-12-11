TNDV Produced Live Stream Experience for Country Music Awards

NASHVILLE, TENN.—ABC broadcasted the 49th annual Country Music Awards in November, but TNDV was also on fan to provide fans with live streaming coverage of the night’s events. TNDV has worked with Disney/ABC on the Country Music Awards for the last six years, but for this year’s broadcast its role expanded to produce video of the CMA Press Conference, live celebrity interviews, and pressroom and backstage happenings.

TNDV records a backstage interview

Part of these expanded duties included “CMA Awards Backstage,” a live, multi-camera streaming second-screen experience that offered a behind-the-scenes look from the red carpet to the ceremony. For the live stream, TNDV produced four live, uninterrupted HD streams that viewers could select to watch on mobile devices. 16 HD cameras were used for the production.

TNDV utilized a crew of 34 with dozens of cameras, live sound and lighting kits, monitors, fiber cabling, and its 40-foot expanding side HDTV truck Aspiration.