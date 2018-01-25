TNDV Installs Sony HDC-4300 Cameras on 4K Truck
NASHVILLE, TENN.—TNDV: Television has added a new tool to its Exclamation 53-foot double-expando 3G/4K mobile truck with the purchase of multiple Sony HDC-4300 cameras.
The HDC-4300 is a 4K camera that features three 2/3-inch 4K imaging sensors and HDR capability. TNDV is expected to use the camera for live multi-camera 4K productions like sports, entertainment and special events.
TNDV cited the camera’s familiar user interface and high-bandwidth 4K-resolution imagery as key reasons for acquiring the product.
