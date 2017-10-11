T-Mobile, Fox TV Stations Partner On Repack

BELLEVUE, WASH.—T-Mobile and Fox Television Stations have agreed they will work together to accelerate the repack of Fox-owned stations, shaving 16 months from their scheduled repack and saving millions of dollars in costs to be reimbursed from the Broadcast Relocation Fund, the wireless carrier announced this week.

For instance, WWOR-TV, the Fox-owned station serving New York City, will be repacked early next year, more than 12 months before its scheduled FCC repack phase, the announcement said.

In June, T-Mobile announced it would cover the cost of repacking low-power public television stations in rural areas that must repack.

