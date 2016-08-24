T-Mobile Donates $60,000 to Tower Family Foundation

NEWCASTLE, WASH.—After helping to sponsor the third annual Tower Family Foundation Golf Tournament on Aug. 17, T-Mobile offered additional support to the non-profit organization with a donation of $60,000. The mobile provider also recently donated $60,000 to Warriors4Wireless.

The Tower Family Foundation provides financial assistance and scholarships to family members of a severely injured, permanently disabled, or deceased tower worker who was injured or killed in the line of work. Formed two years ago, the foundation has provided $185,000 of assistance to eligible tower workers and families.

“On behalf of the Tower Family Foundation, we are grateful for T-Mobile’s generous support,” said Jim Tracy, foundation Board of Directors president. “The financial contributions raised from this golf event will allow the Tower Family Foundation to continue fulfilling our mission of providing financial resources to workers and families during times of need.”