TLC Rings Up Video Call Center for ’90 Day Fiancé’ Epilogue

PALISADES, N.Y.—With a cast that was spread out across the globe, TLC needed a way to bring everyone together for the Tell All episode of its series “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.” The answer that TLC went with was Video Call Center’s live video caller production platform.

The VCC production platform was used to connect the cast of couples and their parents, who were located on four continents, for face-to-face live video conversations. Among the VCC services used for the production were the ability to work with a range of internet video call apps; call screening, quality control and screen optimization; low-latency live monitoring; isolation of return feeds; ISO recordings; and facilitation of communication between in-studio guests, production personnel and remote callers.

“The reliability of the VCC enables cast members to be fully engaged without the technical disruptions,” said Scott Lewers, senior vice president, multi-platform programming and digital content for TLC.

The two-hour “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” episode will air on Oct. 30.