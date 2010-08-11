Time Warner Cable to Offer PGA Championship in 3D



NEW YORK: Time Warner Cable announced plans to offer the 92nd PGA Championship in 3D.





The 3D production will use eight cameras designed specifically to capture content in 3D. The telecast, produced by Turner Sports and the PGA of America, will air on Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13 and will focus on Whistling Straits Par-3 holes 12 and 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. ET on each of those days. Host Vince Cellini will be joined by 2002 PGA Championship winner Rich Beem in providing commentary and analysis.



“Providing this 3D telecast of the PGA Championship is just another step in our commitment to delivering innovative viewing experiences,” said Time Warner Cable’s vice president of programming, David Proper. “We look forward to presenting more 3D content and other unique viewing opportunities to our customers.”



Time Warner Cable will also offer the entire tournament in 2D HD on TNT and CBS.



Time Warner Cable’s inaugural 3D coverage started with the Masters golf tournament, followed by the NASCAR Coke Zero race from Daytona, Fla. The cable operator does not carry ESPN’s 3D channel nor any other full-time 3D programming. DirecTV is the only multichannel programming provider now carrying full-time 3D channels.



Time Warner Cable notes that a 3DTV set and shutter glasses are necessary to see the PGA event in 3D, in addition to other details:



“Digital cable, remote and an HD or HD DVR set-top box are required,” TWC’s Web site says. “The HD converter must be connected to your 3DTV via an HDMI cable only--HDMI adapters, including DVI to HDMI are not compatible--and viewer must wear glasses that are compatible with their 3DTV. Some services are not available to CableCard customers. Not all equipment supports all services. DVR service is an optional service available for an incremental charge. Subject to change without notice.”



-- Deborah D. McAdams



