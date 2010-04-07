Time Warner Cable offers Yankees games live online

Time Warner Cable has joined the YES Network as the fourth affiliate for its lineup of live-streamed New York Yankees games.

Time Warner Cable customers can watch the Yankees on their computers via high-speed Internet connections or on their laptops or other portable devices via WiFi. The service began on April 4 with the Yankees’ season opener against the Boston Red Sox.

Time Warner reached a last-minute accord with Major League Baseball Advanced Media to be part of the “Yankees on Yes Live Game Streaming” in-market package of games that are available to qualified Time Warner Cable subscribers. MLB Advanced Media will provide an HD video feed of the games and ensure that the proper authentication is in place to admit Time Warner’s subscribers inside YES’s broadcast territory.

Time Warner Cable joins Cablevision, Verizon FiOS and Blue Ridge Communications as a program distributor offering the Yankees games on the Internet. All three of those affiliates, which are onboard with the service for the 2010 season, launched the package late into 2009 MLB campaign.