Time Spent on Social Media with News Networks Jumps in October
Tubular Labs found that minutes-watched of content from top news networks dramatically increased on social month-over-month with NBC News seeing a 43% jump to 1B minutes watched
SAN FRANCISCO—New data from Tubular Labs shows that minutes watched on social of content from U.S. news organizations increased dramatically, with NBC News seeing a 53% increase in minutes to 1 billion in October.
Meanwhile Fox News was up 45% in minutes watched to 674 million and CBS News increased minutes watched on social media by 37% to 165 million minutes
Tubular also found that as interest in the news category spiked last month, minutes-watched increased far more than unique viewership. This could indicate that U.S. news audiences on social video are a more static group whose watch-time ebbs and flows based on current events, the researchers said.
Fox News and MSNBC were the only major TV news networks to gain unique U.S. viewers, up by 34% and 23% respectively in October.
Despite the viewership fluctuations, most outlets saw a significant increase in minutes watched, attributed to extensive coverage of the Gaza conflict, early 2024 presidential election news, and U.S. Speaker of the House votes.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.