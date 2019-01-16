Time spent in streaming apps up 140 per cent in 2018

Time spent in the top five video streaming apps in 2018 was up 140 per cent compared to 2016, according to App Annie’s State of Mobile 2019 report.

The research indicates shifting consumption habits from desktop and television to mobile. “Convenience trumps all, even the smaller screen size,” the report states.

YouTube is found to dominate time spent globally in streaming apps (except in China), accounting for nine in every 10

minutes spent in the top 5 video streaming apps.

Globally, over $2.2 billion was spent on the top five streaming services in 2018, with Netflix holding its top position as the most lucrative video streaming app worldwide.

The report also finds that sport is a large draw for consumers to streaming services, citing the 2018 Winter Olympics and FIFA World Cup 2018.

In addition, the analysis suggests that 10 minutes of every hour spent consuming media in 2019 will be streaming video on mobile.

You can download the full report here.