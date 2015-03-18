Three News Stations Partner with Bitcentral

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. – Bitcentral has announced the launch of three news stations located in New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., and Peoria, Ill. WVUE in New Orleans and WMBD in Peoria went live on Bitcentral’s CORE:news system, while WVTM in Birmingham went live on Bitcentral’s Precis, Oasis and Wellspring technologies.

CORE:news is a modular production tool that combines content capture, editing , playout, publishing, collaboration, asset management and archiving into a single unified workflow.

Precis uses four channels of playout with streamlined MOS workflow integration and efficiency in production for broadcast, online and mobile locations. Oasis and Wellsrping offer provide access, performance and protection for media organizations.