Three Companies Join Via LA’s ATSC 3.0 Patent Pool

SAN FRANCISCO—Via Licensing Alliance (Via LA) this week announced the addition of three new members to its ATSC 3.0 license pool.

IDEAHUB, a patent licensing service company in Seoul; Technology in Airscale, a firm that collaborates with patent holders to determine the value of their intellectual property; and SK Telecom, a South Korean telecommunications and AI company, join Via LA’s portfolio of 14 other 3.0 licensors.

By joining the ATSC 3.0 patent pool, these new members will have greater ease and opportunity to provide end users with the highest quality video and audio technologies, such as 4K /UHD, personalized programming and interactive television broadcasts, Via LA said.

“Via LA’s ATSC 3.0 patent pool is thrilled to welcome these three innovative companies that deeply understand the importance of strong intellectual property as well as the opportunity that a patent pool like Via LA’s can provide them in this rapidly growing field,” said Via LA president Heath Hoglund. “This new wave of licensors demonstrates continued market demand for the technologies in our ATSC 3.0 pool. We believe future implementers that recognize the value of our other programs will join this pool as more countries adopt the standard.”

Through the pool, product manufacturers have access to a fair, transparent license to licensors' ATSC 3.0 standard essential patent portfolios, Via LA said.