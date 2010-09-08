Thomson Renames Grass Divisions



PARIS and RENNES, FRANCE: Technicolor is renaming its transmission and headend businesses, which were formerly a part of its Grass Valley division. The two business units will now operate as standalone entities under the names Thomson Broadcast and Thomson Video Networks.



Thomson Broadcast will continue providing services and gear for terrestrial television, radio, and scientific transmission applications, including antennas, transmitters and Digital Radio Mondiale radio systems. Nicolas Dallery has been appointed to head Thomson Broadcast. Thomson Video Networks does video compression and headend content processing. Christophe Delahousse will continue to head Thomson Video Networks.



Thomson announced the divestiture of Grass Valley in July to a private equity firm in San Francisco for $100 million. The transmission and headend businesses were not included in the deal.



-- Deborah D. McAdams



