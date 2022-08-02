Thomson Broadcast Completes Acquisition of GatesAir

CINCINNATI—GatesAir has announced that Thomson Broadcast completed its previously announced (opens in new tab) acquisition of GatesAir from an affiliate of The Gores Group on August 1.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The acquisition of GatesAir is an excellent and significant step for Thomson Broadcast to further reinforce its worldwide leadership in the fast-evolving world of broadcast technology,” said Ylias Akbaraly, chairman of Thomson Broadcast. “Today opens an exciting new era in the rich history of two companies and trusted brands that have each been delighting customers for more than 100 years. Today’s announcement is also exciting for our customers and employees. The combined force of these ideal strategic partners will support each other’s growth and the growth of the industry at large.”

“Thanks to its global platform, significant resources, and commercial and innovation expertise, Thomson Broadcast is perfectly positioned to ensure the success of GatesAir’s operations over the long term,” added Akbaraly. “We are convinced that this great combination will create a very strong platform with improved reach and value-added solutions and services delivered to our customers.”

Bruce D. Swail, CEO of GatesAir said that the completion of the deal “marks the completion of a robust process that evaluated strategic options for GatesAir to accelerate our strong growth to date. We are delighted with the final outcome of the acquisition process and look forward to working together with our new partners for this next chapter in our eventful story.”

“GatesAir and Thomson Broadcast combine century-old dedication to the broadcast industry to innovate and bring cutting edge solutions to the market,” said Aby Alexander, president, Thomson Broadcast, U.S. “This acquisition will strengthen our presence globally to be the leader in the industry.”