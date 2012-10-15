Thinkological Introduces New High Bandwidth Router

MILFORD, CONN. – Thinklogical, a provider of fiber optic video routing and KVM extension systems, debuts its new VX640 Router. The product is designed to meet customer demand for a secure, high bandwidth solution for high density, mission-critical environments.



Customers with large-scale system requirements will value the VX640’s flexibility because it is a protocol agnostic solution and allows for any combination of bidirectional sources and destinations up to 640 total, from one source or destination routed to 639 destinations or sources, up to 320 sources routed to 320 destinations. Designed with non-blocking matrix architecture, the router delivers uncompressed video with no artifacts, latency or lost frames. The company says it can also be configured for multi-mode or single mode fiber optics and coaxial on a port-by-port basis.



President and CEO of Thinklogical Joe Pajer describes the VX640 as a evidence that “demonstrates our commitment to innovate and introduce leading-edge solutions for KVM applications,” and said that Thinkological line includes “a scalable, wide variety of matrix sizes and solutions.”



Thinkological says the VX640 Router provides security features, such as multi-domain routing through partitioning and restricted switching technologies, designed to protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data routed through it. The modular design of also allows for system components, including power supplies, cooling fans, fabric switch cards and pluggable optics (SFP+) to be hot-swappable. The I/O boards also provide in-service expansion capabilities, allowing the VX640 to be reconfigured without interrupting signal processing, according to the company.



Vice President of Research and Development Larry Wachter cites one of the router’s early successes as its deployment “in a classified government environment.”



