Thinklogical Awarded U.S. Patent for Multi-Rate Signal Transmission Technology

MILFORD, CONN. – Thinklogical has been awarded a patent for its Multi-Rate Signal Transmission System technology. The company was awarded U.S. patent 8,880,928 for MRTS, which was previously granted European Union patent EP2274679 in 2013.

Thinklogical systems provide access to video and data sources like computers, servers, DVD players, video cameras, live video feeds and networks from a distance and switch the content these sources to destinations including displays, workstations and video walls. Thinklogical’s KVM products extend and switch all common audio-visual and IT signal types and interface formats including video at resolutions up to and including 4096x2160 4K at 60Hz.

MRTS enables multiple data streams of video, audio and computer peripheral signals to be combined and transmitted over distances up to 80km (50 miles) over a single fiber-optic cable without compression. MRTS provides for a highly scalable AV/IT infrastructure architecture that preserves data accuracy and video resolution quality with the lowest latency in the industry (microseconds, vs. milliseconds for compressed extension solutions) and no visual artifacts or lost frames, while requiring significantly fewer system components and fiber connections than alternative approaches.