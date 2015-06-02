‘The X-Files��� Get HD Restoration From illuminate

LOS ANGELES – No need to search for a paranormal reasoning behind the improved image of “The X-Files,” all 201 episodes were remastered by illuminate, using its iConform technology, ahead of the TV show’s debut on Netflix back in April.

iConform, a proprietary software, automatically edited together scanned camera-original negatives using existing reference materials. They then applied color correction and other enhancements to the resulting scans to create a new file on par with today’s viewing standards. The process also entailed recreating the special effects from all the episodes.

“The X-Files” ran for nine seasons from 1993-2002 and starred David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Based in Studio City, Calif., illuminate is a production and post-production technology developer for the entertainment industry.