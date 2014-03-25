The Switch Launches Venue-to-MC Scalable Transport

NEW YORK—The Switch introduces The Switch Five Nines Service protected, venue-to-master control room service for HD video and scalable Ethernet transport.

The service features dual and diverse points of entry, where possible, and redundant 10 Gbps pathways to and from more than 120 venues, rights holders and customer locations throughout the United States and Canada. The upgraded 20 Gbps backbone will carry the new service between its 44 interconnecting major metropolitan switching centers.

Designed and built specifically for the major sports leagues and their rights holders, The Switch said Five Nines offers end-to-end protected service with 99.999 percent transport availability.

Additional service includes transport of uncompressed and JPEG2000 HD, ASI, 3G and 4K capabilities, as well as Ethernet connections paired with on-site telephone and Internet connectivity.