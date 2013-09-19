The National Press Club upgrades studio to HD

The National Press Club in Washington, D.C., has transitioned one of its two studios to HD with a FOR-A HVS-4000 3M/E video switcher for its new control room.

The National Press Club is more than a private club for journalists and communications professionals. It also serves as a full-spectrum production house offering video production systems as well as a studio and editing facilities to a group of clients ranging from public relations and corporate agencies to local PBS stations.

When the organization decided to transition one of its two studios to HD, the press club sought out a cost-effective production switcher with the capabilities it needed, including multiple M/Es and a number of digital effects and chroma keyer options.

“We chose the HVS-4000 because it has all of the bells and whistles without costing a fortune,” said Ryan Dillenbeck, director of New Technologies, The National Press Club. “We’ve been using a FOR-A HVS-350HS switcher in our other production studio, and have taken it on the road with us for use in flypacks and remote productions.”

The National Press Club provides a variety of video services to its clients, including Webcasting, satellite media tours, public broadcasting reports, interviews and corporate messaging productions.

FOR-A’s HVS-4000 video switcher offers 3Gb/s support, 2.5-D and 3-D DVE, up/downconverter, external device control, macro function and video file support. The organization has been using the HVS-4000 switcher since the beginning of June, and also recently installed a FOR-A MV-3200 high-resolution multiviewer in its new studio.