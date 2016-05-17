The Latest from INTX 2016

BOSTON—On Monday, the 2016 edition of the Internet & Television Expo, or INTX, got underway in Boston, bringing together companies and individuals from the digital media and communications marketplaces. For those unable to attend, here are some of the big news stories that are coming out of the event.

Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts says that the company has no plans to join the likes of AT&T, Dish Network and Hulu and offer its own OTT services. One reason for this, as Roberts pointed out, was Comcast’s addition of 53,000 video subscribers in the first quarter of 2016. “If something is working, I’m not sure you need to change it,” Roberts said. Read the full story on Multichannel News.

A Monday session titled “Air Power: Strategies and Sensibilities of the New Mobile Video Marketplace” featured panelists John Harran from Turner, Ryan Spoon of ESPN, and Bob Toohey from Verizon Digital Media Services, and talked about how mobile video is now an integral part of the video and TV landscape. “It’s not a trend. It’s here,” said Spoon. The panel, which was moderated by CNET’s Maggie Reardon, also discussed the elements of the different distribution models—TV Everywhere apps, subscription VOD, or ad-supported services. The full story is on Multichannel News.

Another panel discussed how OTT services and skinny bundles are forcing pay TV networks to reexamine their business. Morgan Stanley media analyst Ben Swinburne says that the conversation was switched from an all or nothing deal for distributions to “how can we make this work so I can keep most of my economics?” Multichannel News has more on the story.

The INTX 2016 expo is taking place at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center from May 16-18.