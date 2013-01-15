The Cove Church Upgrades With Broadcast Pix

BILLERICA, MASS. –The Cove Church in Mooresville, N.C., is using a Broadcast Pix Granite 5000 2 M/E Video Control Center to produce image magnification for its congregation during services, as well as stream its services live on the Web and share the live video feed with its campuses across the state.



When the standard definition video system needed to be replaced, church officials decided to transition to a full HD production workflow.



The Cove Church purchased its Granite 5000 from ClarkPowell in Charlotte, N.C., but designed and installed its own HD infrastructure. The upgraded control room is housed backstage in a room able to accommodate eight volunteer production team members.



Using Granite’s 2 M/E capabilities, the church produces two productions. The I-MAG production is designed for the local audience, while the Web/satellite campus version features an announcer, wider shots of the service and shots from a camera on a jib.



“Our goal is not to be a TV production,” said Greg Antisdel, director of production, “but to help you ‘feel’ the venue and feel like you’re part of what’s going on.”



The Fluent Clip Store is used for a countdown video before services and a message intro, as well as “life story” videos that are sometimes integrated into services. Antisdel said Fluent Macros were designed for some tasks, so a volunteer technical director does not need to be particularly skilled at switching. Fluent-View, the built-in, customizable multi-viewer, populates all sources on two Sharp 70-inch LEDs in the control room.



