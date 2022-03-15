The Broadcasters Foundation of America Raises $300K at Golden Mike Award Gala

NEW YORK—Over 270 radio and television broadcasters gathered at the Plaza in New York City on March 14 for the Golden Mike Award Gala put on by the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

The event honored Hilton H. Howell, Jr., chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Gray Television and Atlantic American Corporation, with the 2022 Golden Mike Award and Lesley Visser, the first woman sportscaster to report on all major sporting events, including Super Bowls, World Series, and the Final Four, with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

(Image credit: Wendy Moger-Bross)

The gala was a fundraiser, raising over $300,000 to support the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, which provides financial assistance to broadcasters in acute need. The annual event returned this year following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

For more information, to donate, or to apply for aid, please visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call 212-373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.