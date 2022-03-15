The Broadcasters Foundation of America Raises $300K at Golden Mike Award Gala
By George Winslow published
Over 270 broadcast industry professionals gathered to honor Hilton Howell and Lesley Visser at the fundraising event for broadcasters in need
NEW YORK—Over 270 radio and television broadcasters gathered at the Plaza in New York City on March 14 for the Golden Mike Award Gala put on by the Broadcasters Foundation of America.
The event honored Hilton H. Howell, Jr., chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Gray Television and Atlantic American Corporation, with the 2022 Golden Mike Award and Lesley Visser, the first woman sportscaster to report on all major sporting events, including Super Bowls, World Series, and the Final Four, with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.
The gala was a fundraiser, raising over $300,000 to support the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, which provides financial assistance to broadcasters in acute need. The annual event returned this year following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
For more information, to donate, or to apply for aid, please visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call 212-373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
