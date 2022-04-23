The Best Of British Broadcast Technology on Display at 2022 Nab Show

LAS VEGAS—Tradefair has announced that 14 U.K. companies are collaborating with the UK trade delegation at the 2022 NAB Show by either exhibiting on the UK Pavilion (located in the North Hall - N1932B) or on nearby booths.

“There is a huge build-up of excitement around NAB this year, because of course we lost the previous two editions,” said Mark Birchall, managing director of Tradefair, which manages the UK Pavilion at NAB. “The British companies on our program have all been working hard over the past two years finding new ways of working with their customers as well as creating innovative new products. We help them by taking on the administration and practicalities of attending NAB and presenting themselves on the world stage.”

The 14 UK businesses represent the best of technology from right across the electronic media field. They include:

Covatic focuses on the ethical balance between personalizing digital services and respecting and protecting privacy.

Hitomi presents a modern, foolproof take on the age-old problem of synchronization between video and audio.

Open Broadcast Systems offers cutting-edge encoding and decoding to deliver premium content over IP with better quality and reduced costs.

RT Software has harnessed AI and machine learning to enhance its graphics creation and delivery systems.

GB Labs is already a global leader in intelligent media storage, providing video servers and cloud services for facilities worldwide.

The founders of Coralbay.tv have worked for market leaders in playout automation for more than three decades and now offer the most advanced, cloud-native solutions on the market.

Dizplai – formerly known as Never.no – uses cloud data display techniques to deliver an interactive viewing experience.

Starfish Technologies delivers highly cost-effective and operationally efficient transport stream processing, such as for advertising insertion and localization.

Tellyo is a complete cloud production platform, including editing, streaming and distribution. Vortex Communications specializes in high quality audio over IP for live broadcasting, file sharing, multi-streaming and more.

Global experts in deep learning and speech recognition, Speechmatics, provides autonomous speech recognition technology that understands every voice.

Imagen is an intuitive and highly customizable video-first management platform that enables companies to intelligently inform their content strategy.

Also exhibiting as part of the group is Cooke Optics who will be showing the new S8/I state-of-the-art high-speed lenses in Suite 539 at the Renaissance Hotel and PAG the designer and manufacturer of the world’s most technologically advanced portable power solutions for the broadcast industry.