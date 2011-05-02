TF1 uses Ianiro lighting

French TV channel TF1 used the IaniLEDs 54 from Italian broadcast lighting vendor Ianiro to film the native Kaiapos people in Brazil. The IaniLEDs 54s were used because of their ease of setup and portability in the field.

IaniLEDs offer a reliable and powerful daylight source in remote or extreme shooting conditions and operate in the background with minimal intrusion on the scene. Operating without cables also makes the product more portable and easier to pack, while the ability to operate at low temperatures at adequate power levels in either white or amber makes operation more comfortable in hot, confined conditions. The lights feature full dimming capacity and color-rendering control by means of a mix array with white and amber LEDs.