Texas Southern University Picks Broadcast Pix

BILLERICA, MASS.: Broadcast Pix announced that Texas Southern University School of Communication has added a Granite 5000 Video Control Center to its student control room. The new system is part of an equipment upgrade for the Houston-based school to support HD and SD video production.



The control room serves as part of the school’s production laboratory, where sophomores, juniors, and seniors work with external producers to create content. Students produce a variety of projects, from news programs to short films, and much of the content is distributed through Comcast Cable’s on-demand portal. The Granite 5000 was purchased from and installed by Houston-based Industrial Audio Video last summer, and TSU began using it for classes last fall. It replaced an aging Echolab switcher and CG, and its built-in Fluent-View allowed the school to replace its cumbersome wall of CRT monitors with four Panasonic 42-inch flat panels.



