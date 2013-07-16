Texas high school adds MultiDyne fiber transport

Belton High School, the 5A public high school north of Austin, TX, is using MultiDyne's new SilverBACK-II with JUICE camera-mounted fiber transport system to broadcast sports games, performing arts productions and other events.

MultiDyne's SilverBACK-II with JUICE features a robust power supply that enables the students to transmit camera signals over fiber at a distance of up to 985ft meters away without the use of local power or batteries, simplifying broadcast production.

Prior to implementing the solution, Belton High School students were isolated to recording within each camera and editing material after the event. SilverBACK-II with JUICE allows the high school to support a live multi-camera remote production environment by transmitting a variety of high-quality camera signals — including HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, GPIOs, tally and power — over a single hybrid copper and fiber cable from remote locations around the school to a production studio for real-time editing.

The video broadcasts are used by a local TV station and Tiger Productions, the Belton High School student production group, which provides video production services for 12 schools within the district.