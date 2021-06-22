Telstra Opens New U.S. Broadcast Operations Center

NEW YORK & BURBANK, Calif.—Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS) has notably expanded its presence in the United States with the launch of a new Broadcast Operations Center (BOC) at the PSSI International Teleport in Pittsburgh.

The new broadcast center is part of an expanded partnership with PSSI Global Services and will allow Telstra Broadcast Services to add a number of U.S.-based managed services, including operations, monitoring, bookings and technical services to its overall Telstra Global Media Network (GMN) offerings.

It complements Telstra’s existing broadcast operations facilities in London, Hong Kong and Sydney and is part of an ongoing push by Telstra to expand its global presence that included the recent acquisition of MediaCloud.

“There is immense global demand for North American content, and the new BOC allows Telstra Broadcast Services to offer North American content providers superior technology and access to international audiences in Europe, Asia and Australia,” said Adam Day, head of enterprise, technology and broadcast sales at Telstra.

The broadcast center supports live and recorded broadcast transmissions of news, sports and entertainment content, as well as digital broadcasting and IP video delivery. It features a 24/7 facility with a master control room (MCR) for monitoring, bookings, trouble-shooting and delivering connections to major broadcast customers and global teleports, the company reported.

PSSI’s experience in live event management and transmission, and familiarity with the U.S. sports and entertainment market makes PSSI an ideal fit to support Telstra’s delivery of content originating and terminating in North America, the companies said.

“This initiative represents a significant expansion of the work we’ve been doing together for years,” said Jason Land, vice president, strategic television at PSSI. “Our event-based approach is the foundation for adding another layer of support and reliability to Telstra’s broadcast business, while allowing PSSI to leverage the global GMN network as an ‘in-house’ solution for our customers.”