Telestream’s Wirecast Streams Lectures to USC Med Students

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—The University of Southern California may be renowned for its film program, but it’s the Keck School of Medicine that is utilizing new streaming/video on demand content to help its students. The school’s Soto Studio recently acquired Telestream’s Wirecast streaming production software to produce VoD lectures and instructional content for students to utilize outside of the classroom.

Soto Studio produces an average of 20 hours of HD video lectures and webcasts a week for the med school. Using Wirecast’s video production capabilities users can switch between cameras; key in graphics onto greenscreens; roll in program opens, closes and music tracks; create real-time transitional effects; display titles, lower third supers and full-screen text.

The produced videos, in addition to being integrated into each course, are available for on-campus students to a local Media Site server as well as a Vimeo cloud-based server. Other instructional videos can be accessed on demand through Ustream, YouTube, Vimeo, or delivered as live webcasts.