Telestream Wirecast Streams Sailing Series Finale From Rio

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. -- Telestream said that its Wirecast live video production software was used to stream live coverage of the Extreme Sailing Series final Act 8 to worldwide audiences. OC Sport, a global sports marketing company that specializes in professional sailing and other outdoor events, selected Wirecast to broadcast the 2012 sailing circuit to multiple online locations, including iOS applications, YouTube, and the Extreme Sailing Series website. The Act 8 championship took place Dec. 6-9 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



“In Rio, we experienced some of our best racing since the series began over five years ago, and Wirecast allowed us to stream for the first time in high-definition 720p video,” said Wez Maynard, brand and marketing services manager at OC Sport.



The Act 8 sailing finale was the culmination of 11 months of global touring to major cities for the eight Extreme 40 sailing teams. OC Sport has helped bring these events to worldwide audiences since the series inception in 2007. This past year, Maynard wanted to expand coverage by adding live webcasts so that fans could access the events on their computers, tablets, and mobile phones. Wirecast is a complete live video production software package which OC Sport runs on a laptop computer. It also provides the ability to output live streams to multiple distribution formats, and in Rio it was used to provide feeds over a LAN to onsite VIPs for viewing.







