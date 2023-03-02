Telestream To Unveil Content Manager With On-Prem, Cloud Support At 2023 NAB Show

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream will unveil Telestream Content Manager, a management system that leverages both on-prem and cloud storage, and PRISM MPP, a multi-format rasterizer purpose-built for post-production, at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

The company also will introduce a software-only version of its Lightspeed Live Capture solution and showcase Qualify, a cloud-native QC service as well as demonstrate its iQ architecture for cloud-native video quality monitoring, it said.

“Digital transformation is driving exciting innovation across media and entertainment workflows, and we want to ensure our customers can take full advantage,” said Jon Wilson, president and COO of Telestream. "We’re focusing the vast capabilities of our company on delivering software-centric and cloud-native solutions to give content owners, broadcasters and video service providers the flexibility and tools they need to automate, optimize and scale their operations.”

The Telestream Content Manager offers a single point of access to content across an organization’s entire storage ecosystem, including the cloud and on-prem, and is built on DIVA Core technology. It is integrated with Telestream’s workflow orchestration tools and all major MAM, PAM and automation systems, the company said.

With an intuitive web-based user interface to search, preview and repurpose content, the new offering includes an auto-discovery feature that enables indexing of files directly from cloud storage without incurring egress charges, it said.

Telestream Content Manager, which has a summer release target, enables supply chain workflows that incorporate content movement, lifecycle management and media processing, it said.

The Telestream PRISM family now includes three new models to address the needs of post-production workflows focused on high-end video formats like SDI- and IP-based 12-bit RGB for 4K/UHD applications. The solutions offer measurement tools for colorists with HDR requirements, a complete set of QC tools for objective evaluation of video and audio content and a remotely accessible user interface, Telestream said.

Supporting local, remote and post-production applications up to 8K, the MPP models enable color grading, surround sound audio production up to 7.1.4, SDI monitoring and IP analysis. The company expects to release the tools in the summer.

Telestream’s new software-only version of Lightspeed Live Capture can be run from a Telestream server, the user’s own server or in the cloud. It is due out in the spring.

