Telestream names Bjoern Adamski marketing strategist, product manager

Bjoern Adamski has joined Telestream as marketing strategist and product manager for the company’s Flip4Mac product line.

Telestream’s Flip4Mac products have provided transparent access to Windows Media content on the Web for millions of Mac users.

Adamski comes to Telestream following a career in the digital video market in Europe and the United States. Prior to joining Telestream, Adamski was a co-founder of the MXF4mac software division of Hamburg Pro Media in Germany. He is the author and co-author of two books for Galileo Press, a digital artist, industry consultant, former member of the Apple Final Cut Studio team in the United States, and a former member of the Apple iTeam which promoted a new line of Apple consumer products in Germany.

See Telestream at IBC2011 Stand 7.D16.