Telenor Group chooses Alcatel-Lucent for mobile Internet

Alcatel-Lucent and Telenor Group have signed a three-year global frame agreement that will give customers fast, buffering-free mobile video and improve overall Internet service quality.

The agreement will enable the deployment of mobile Internet optimization for Telenor’s 2G, 3G and 4G networks in 11 countries in Europe and Asia.

Alcatel-Lucent will help Telenor address the challenges caused by mobile users accessing OTT video from sites like YouTube or Netflix. In high-traffic locations or for popular content being viewed by several people at once, such as the latest YouTube viral sensation, subscribers can be frustrated by slow connection times, interruptions to service and poor quality. What’s more, one subscriber streaming HD video can affect service quality for others nearby.

Telenor will deploy technology that automatically manages the delivery of Internet traffic over a mobile network, optimizing the experience for customers watching video and accessing Web content while ensuring a surge in demand doesn’t affect those using the network for other activities.

Alcatel-Lucent’s system automatically adapts video streams to the most suitable format according to a customer’s mobile device, location and subscription level. This reduces the amount of bandwidth needed and has the added benefit of enabling a consumer to watch more video within the data quota of their monthly user agreement. It also temporarily stores copies of popular content on local servers to enhance the user experience.