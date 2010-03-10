Telemetrics supports newscasts for Canada’s Global TV

Canada’s Global TV has added the TeleGlide Camera Trolley Floor Track Systems from Telemetrics to camera systems at its Vancouver production center. The robotic floor track systems are used in Global TV’s studios to help produce and control newscasts for the 15 Global TV stations across the country.

Implemented in 2008, Global TV’s system allows the local stations to maintain their anchors, reporters and editors while production functions (cameras, switcher/vision mixer, audio, graphics, lights, etc.) are controlled remotely using Telemetrics camera robotics systems. Four production centers located in Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver provide the technical facilities for 13 separate local newscasts.

In addition to the Telemetrics Televators, H-Frames and the TeleGlide Camera Trolley Floor Track, the Global TV system also uses the Telemetrics LP Pan/Tilt device, model PT-LP-S4, the Telemetrics DS-4 Device Server and the Telemetrics CP-D-3A Desktop Robotic Camera Control Panel with the accompanying Studio Control System Software (CPS-ST-S).