Telekom Malaysia selects Pixel Power technology for IPTV rollout

Telekom Malaysia has purchased Pixel Power’s BrandMaster and LogoVision branding and master control technology for its IPTV rollout, announced earlier this year.

Pixel Power has supplied three BrandMasters, the combined master control and graphics system, alongside four LogoVisions, which are dedicated branding and playout devices. The technology is being installed in a new playout center in Cyberjaya, south of Kuala Lumpur.

Gencom Technology has been contracted to supply the serial digital video infrastructure for the project and is integrating this into a master control room, a 55-rack equipment room, a scheduled playout suite, a 50-workstation compliance room and five NLE workstations.

In March, Telekom Malaysia announced its IPTV rollout, which is bundled as part of its triple-play offering via its high-speed broadband service, UniFi. Currently, the network’s IPTV service includes 22 channels, VOD and other interactive services, with more expansion underway.