Telcordia/Adaptrum Get Nod to Provide TV Spectrum Database



The FCC Office of Engineering Technology has allowed Telcordia Technologies, Inc. to begin providing TV band database service to the public in Nottoway County, Va.



"The Nottoway County project will use a recently certificated Adaptrum TV bands radio system together with the Telcordia database to provide high-speed broadband service at 20 sites that serve rural schools and households," the FCC said in Public Notice (DA-12-620). The Adaptrum "ACRS" device was granted certification on April 19, 2012 with FCC ID 'A2UACRS10'."



The OET said Telcordia could not provide service to the public until the FCC's system for registering venues "where large numbers of unlicensed wireless microphones are used is operational and affected parties have an opportunity to register their venues to obtain protection." The FCC, however, has allowed Telcordia to provide service in limited geographic areas. In these areas, the FCC would collect any requests for registration for venues where large numbers of unlicensed microphones are used and forward them to Telcordia. Telcordia would then create a registration record for the venue.



Parties seeking protection for venues with large numbers of wireless microphones need to follow FCC procedures outlined in the FCC Rules, 47 C.F.R. Section 15.713(h)(9) and repeated in the Public Notice.



Adaptrum issued a press release on Monday describing the Virginia system.



The units operate with an EIRP of nearly 4 Watts EIRP (more than 0.5 Watt conducted output power, with as much as 10 dBi of antenna gain). Adaptrum said the ACRS 1.0 radios are "upon Adaptrum's innovative cognitive radio technology with an Adaptive OFDM engine offering superior flexibility, (throughput/range) performance and interference resilience." It said the output signal meets the stringent FCC TV band device emission requirements while operating with a bandwidth of greater than 5.5 MHz per 6 MHz TV channel.



Adaptrum and Telcordia have partnered with Stratcom in the commercial TV white space trial in Nottoway County. Stratcom is the local partner in the trial, representing the county and state. Stratcom will be responsible for service deployment and project management. A total of 20 sites (three base stations and 17 clients) is planned. The trial will focus on education-related applications.

