Tegna Station OTT Apps to Be Available on Amazon Fire TV

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna TV stations are coming to Amazon Fire TV, with OTT apps for all of Tegna’s stations expected to be available by the end of 2020. In addition, Tegna has updated its stations’ OTT apps for Roku.

Tegna’s OTT station apps offer free, ad-supported access to live news and recent news broadcasts, breaking news and weather forecasts, as well as Tegna’s “Daily Blast LIVE” live entertainment program. A “Watch” feature has also been added to the stations’ websites and mobile apps.

Already available for Roku users, Tegna says that with the launch of OTT station apps on Amazon Fire TV its stations will be available to about 70% of the U.S. market.

True Crime Network, which Tegna owns, has also been added to Roku after initially launching on Amazon Fire TV and other platforms in August.

“Our latest rollout of station apps, along with broadcast, web, social media and mobile apps combine to deliver a complete, multiplatform experience for viewers however they consume news and entertainment content,” said Adam Ostrow, chief digital officer at Tegna.