Tedial’s Previews 2025 NAB Show Plans

MALAGA, Spain—As media and entertainment companies work to increase audience engagement and boost sales across various platforms and deliver a seamless, cohesive customer experience across every channel, Tedial will be showcasing solutions at the 2025 NAB Show that the company says will help them achieve those goals by better integrating their apps, automating their media supply chains and upgrading their businesses.

Tedial noted that while AI has become increasingly important in the M&E business, the growing number of AI tools are creating their own challenges. AI tools generate a lot of information that needs to processed and there is no standardized response format, so matching and harmonizing the results of multiple AI systems is complex, Tedial said.

To solve those problems it will be showing its smartWork at the show in Las Vegas between April 5 and 9. Tedial’s smartWork integrates the different AI tools by encapsulating all the logic and normalizing the output to the platform's data model, unifying and simplifying the workflows that use the AI tools. In this way, it make the different AI tools interchangeable at the workflow level because they share a common data model.

In addition, smartWork gives the customer the freedom to choose the AI tool which is more suitable for each business needs, and more importantly, gives the possibility of testing it with real content before taking a decision to check if it really meets the expectations.

(Image credit: Tedial)

To help companies create more agile and resilient media supply chain, Tedial also highlighted the importance of iPaaS technology, which it said stands at the forefront of the digital transformation of all IT markets. iPaaS is the backbone of no-code media supply chain automation for all M&E businesses. It addresses, Tedial said, these key industry trends:

Cloud-Native and Hybrid Models: A hybrid approach offers flexibility and scalability, essential for modern media operations.

No-Code Integration: No-code integration platforms are reducing the dependency on specialized developers and accelerating the deployment of integrated solutions.

Interoperability: The diversity of integrations is crucial to foster innovation and efficiency.

Although more and more M&E organizations are using cloud technology in some capacity, very few of them have all of their current workflow elements completely cloud based, Tedial said.

As hybrid cloud workflows are becoming the norm, Tedial reported that smartWork, its no-code iPaaS for media supply chain, automates M&E processes in a hybrid and multisite environment, minimizing the costs of digital transformation.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In its NAB preview, Tedial also highlighted the importance of metadata and AI semantic search.

Data mapping and transformation are critical components of a strong data integration strategy for an agile media supply chain, the company said. iPaaS provides an ideal way to operate in an automatic integrated environment using a common metadata framework. It plays a crucial role in aggregating, transforming, and consolidating data from disparate sources, enabling businesses to derive meaningful insights and make informed decisions.

Tedial also stressed that "EBUCorePlus is an ontology for media companies, developed as an open source project. smartWork uses EBUCorePlus as a shared data model, being fundamental to establish a metadata integration framework, allowing interoperability and compatibility between applications."

Semantic search is an advanced technology that interprets the meaning behind words and phrases to deliver more relevant search results. Unlike traditional search methods that focus on exact word matches, semantic search uses natural language processing (NLP) to understand the intent behind a query. This approach ensures users receive content that matches the meaning, not just the keywords. smartWork I EVO enhances this experience with its new AI indexing and semantic search service, offering more accurate and intuitive search capabilities, Tedial explained.