Tedial Evolution Installed by Norway Public Broadcaster

MALAGA, SPAIN—Tedial’s Evolution media workflow is on its way to Norway to be installed by public service broadcaster NRK. The next-gen workflow is expected to provide NRK with multi-site Enterprise MAM, Capture Manager software and a designated Disaster Recovery facility for its Oslo headquarters, as well as 12 regional sites.

Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services. It will do so for NRK by providing a configurable MAM that can be accessed by all NRK sites across the country. The Capture Manager software offers NRK a central interface for controlling and monitoring devices and advanced ingest features. Then the Disaster Recovery facility allows business continuity options to manage content replication and transfer to multiple sites.

The Tedial Evolution will be fully integrated with NRK’s existing metadata bank and third-party ecosystem.